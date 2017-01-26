COMMENT: Spend Australia Day doing whatever you want

DUE to the wondrous technological times we live in, you may well have received a few messages this week featuring suggestions of how one should "be Australian".

It doesn't matter if your friends sit firmly to the right, to the left, or sit on top of the old timber fence, everyone's got an opinion on this one.

I've tried to express my thoughts on Australia Day in the past, only to find myself drowning in a sea of boredom-crazed armchair experts and fanatics.

At the end of this exercise, the lesson that I learned was that having an opinion about Australian culture in relation to Australia Day is of little use. Nobody has the answer.

There are as many ways to be an Aussie as there are people in Australia, regardless of where your ancestors come from.

Nobody is preparing for their Australia Day activities today wondering whether or not they are doing it right. Long may things remain that way.

So spend Australia Day doing whatever you want.