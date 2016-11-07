COMMENT: Grubs not wanted in our CBD

IS A publican responsible for the actions of his patrons once they walk out of the hotel's doors?

That's a good question in light of the complaints that flowed to this paper yesterday regarding the Saturday night hi-jinx at the Metropole Hotel.

It would be good to look at the CCTV footage of the night.

The reports say drunken patrons spilled onto the street leaving behind needles, broken bottles and puddles of urine in the immediate vicinity.

The evidence backed that up as council clean-up crews and business owners were kept busy for hours the next morning cleaning up the trash.

In fairness there is probably not much the Metropole publican can do once a patron has walked out.

It comes down to the person themselves and if they want to behave like pigs and drunken louts then that's what they'll do.

Maybe the police should keep a sharper eye on these clowns because they go against everything Mayor Paul Pisasale and the people of Ipswich are trying to do.

And that's to clean up this city and restore its good name.