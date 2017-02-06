COMMENT: Ipswich rises to challenge yet again

Apprentices Queensland apprentices Caelen Jones and Mick Crowther are two of a number of apprentices working on fitting out the buildings from the former Bremer High School at the Allawah Scouts grounds in Chuwar.

STEPPING onto the Allawah Scout Camp site recently, I was taken aback by how much work still has to be done to repair the damage caused by the 2011 floods.

The story served as a poignant reminder of just how many people are still recovering from that devastating event.

As always Ipswich has shown its true colours and, as the city does in times of hardship, threw its support behind the Scouts.

This support has turned a tale of tragedy into one of triumph for Ipswich's scouting community.

Now, thanks to the help and generosity of businesses like Energex, the local and state government and organisations like Apprenticeships Queensland, the much-loved camp site will be restored to its former glory by the middle of this year.

The site will preserve the historical significance of the old Bremer High thanks to building from the school being re-purposed and it has also given valuable work experience for local apprentices.

It's great to see something so positive come out of such a distressing part of the city's history.