COMMENT: Ipswich drivers, we need to talk

The moment you get to the Ipswich Mwy the number of terrible drivers skyrockets.

I'VE noticed this phenomenon and I'm probably not the only one.

It's impatience more than anything. Drivers dangerously weave across the lanes for the sake of creeping two cars ahead. It is truly unbelievable.

I've come to expect it on the motorway and it shocks me less each day, but it continues to shock me when it happens on suburban streets.

I drive past Ipswich Boys' Grammar on my way home from work.

If you don't know, the left lane ends as you pass the school.

Every day some idiot decides to speed up in the right-hand lane to prevent me, sitting in the left lane, from merging.

It's amazing. They often turn off a few streets ahead so really gain zero time.

Now it would be fine to blame this on youth, but it's not just young people and it's not just that intersection.

Why, oh why Ipswich - and this obviously doesn't apply to everyone - can't you let people merge? Is the risky behaviour really worth those extra couple of seconds?

It's not. Stop it.