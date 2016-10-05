OPINION: If my wife sold me online

OUR sister paper, the Mackay Mercury, is running a story today about a woman advertising her husband for sale on Buy, Swap and Sell for the bargain price of $35.

It made me wonder if my wife would ever take up this idea and place me on the used goods register.

If she did I would see the advertisement running something like this.

URGENT SALE:

Middle aged gent ready to be relocated. Comes with an extensive wardrobe full of out dated clothes he never wears, but can't be thrown out.

Also has a shed full of old tools that are rarely used and a number of Bunnings specials which have never been opened. Good for putting out the garbage once a week and cooking breakfast (as long as its hash browns, eggs and bacon). Good night watchman who is guaranteed to stay asleep in the lounge until early in the morning.

Able to be relocated within a few days. Will throw in Victa Mower and whipper snipper.

Buyer beware: He comes with a no return policy. (even if the snoring keeps you awake all night).