COMMENT: Hard work to see showgrounds double in size

YOU'VE got to hand it to the Ipswich Show Society for the hard work that has been done towards what can only be called a visionary plan for the showgrounds.

The plan to build a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre will require funding from all tiers of government but will be money well spent.

Recent independent tourism figures showed that an influx of 105,000 domestic overnight visitors translated to $75 million injection in the Ipswich economy in 2016.

The bonus of this plan is that not only does it provide emergency disaster response but will be a major drawcard for expos and boat and home shows with the potential to attract tens of thousands more overnight visitors.

The Show Society's plan will create a facility which will get people coming to Ipswich instead of Brisbane and Toowoomba for home shows and the like.

At show time the society has been restricted by the number of exhibitions and displays it can put on.

The plan, which will see $58 million spent all-up, will give the society two-and-a-half times the floor space to put on an even better show.