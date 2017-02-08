32°
Opinion

COMMENT: Hard work to see showgrounds double in size

Joel Gould
| 8th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
Ipswich Show Society vice- president Rusty Thomas (right) and senior admin officer Cheryl Fryer.
Ipswich Show Society vice- president Rusty Thomas (right) and senior admin officer Cheryl Fryer. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU'VE got to hand it to the Ipswich Show Society for the hard work that has been done towards what can only be called a visionary plan for the showgrounds.

The plan to build a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre will require funding from all tiers of government but will be money well spent.

Recent independent tourism figures showed that an influx of 105,000 domestic overnight visitors translated to $75 million injection in the Ipswich economy in 2016.

The bonus of this plan is that not only does it provide emergency disaster response but will be a major drawcard for expos and boat and home shows with the potential to attract tens of thousands more overnight visitors.

The Show Society's plan will create a facility which will get people coming to Ipswich instead of Brisbane and Toowoomba for home shows and the like.

At show time the society has been restricted by the number of exhibitions and displays it can put on.

The plan, which will see $58 million spent all-up, will give the society two-and-a-half times the floor space to put on an even better show.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  my comment opinion

RSPCA swamped with calls about pets suffering heat stress

RSPCA swamped with calls about pets suffering heat stress

Staff have been hard at work to ensure they save as many pets as possible from passing away due to the hot weather.

'Please stop feeding our feral cat problem'

FED UP: Dr Amanda Phillips with some of the cats surrendered to the Gatton Veterinary Surgery.

Senior vet warns people who are feeding feral animals.

Lockyer Valley butcher serves record-breaking MKR team

Queensland team Amy and Tyson used produce sold by a Lockyer Valley families to complete their winning meals.

WELL-known Lockyer Valley family helps My Kitchen Rules team

Phone tower upgrade to improve mobile services

BETTER RECEPTION: Telstra is planning to upgrade its tower at Boonah.

Telstra is planning to upgrade its tower at Boonah.

Local Partners

New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Ipswich Showgrounds will cater for over 4000 with new project

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

The much loved character 'Cecil', drawn by Narelle Oliver, will light up the Story Arts Festival in Ipswich.

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Lockyer Valley butcher serves record-breaking MKR team

A WELL-known Lockyer Valley family has helped a My Kitchen Rules team serve up a record-winning score.

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Neck Deep will support All Time Low on their Aussie tour. Photo Contributed

Supports for the tour have been announced

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG! AUCTION 16/2/17

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOVE IN OR RENT OUT

7 Guerin Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 16/2/17

The choice is yours here with this Collingwood Park cracker. The property is currently tenanted until April of this year with the tenants paying $335 per week, so...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!