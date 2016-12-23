COMMENT: Great prize for a top summer pic

DRASTIC improvements in digital technology mean almost everybody can capture great memories on a camera these days.

In fact, you rarely even need a camera anymore.

The more technically ignorant among us might have a hard time differentiating between a photo taken on a common mobile phone and a top of the range piece of professional gear.

Not that you'd hesitate at the opportunity to win a great new Nikon camera.

We are giving away a Nikon Key Mission 170 camera as part of this year's I Am Summer competition, which will invite budding Ipswich photographers to submit their best summer shots (see story on page 5 today).

We saw an amazing variety of quality pictures when we first launched the competition at the end of last year, and we are expecting to be inundated with great entries again this time around.

So Ipswich; get snapping!