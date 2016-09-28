OPINION: God Save America from Trump

AMERICANS have been saying God Bless America for years, but what they should be saying now is God Save America.

After having watched the first TV debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump I remain stunned how anyone could even consider that Trump could be the next president.

I realise that just like here in Australia there are lot of disenchanted people in America, but despite that how could they turn to someone like Trump to save them.

Yesterday it was once again broadcast to the American people that he rarely if ever pays US federal government taxes despite making hundreds of millions of dollars. Then to top this off he said his big campaign idea was to bring down the tax rate for major US companies from 35% to 15%.

He tried to promote this idea as the way to producing millions of jobs. Are Americans that stupid that they don't realise this would just put more dollars in his coffers and that of his high flying friends?

I was unsure of the credentials of Hillary Clinton before yesterday's debate.

Seeing the way she chewed up Trump and spat him out, I now believe she would make a strong president.