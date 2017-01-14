39°
Opinion

COMMENT: Glimpse into the dark side

14th Jan 2017

"The TV business is uglier than most things. It is normally perceived as some kind of cruel and shallow money trench through the heart of the journalism industry, a long plastic hallway where thieves and pimps run free and good men die like dogs, for no good reason.”

One of Hunter S Thompson's timeless quotes about the television industry, written on the other side of the world about 30 years ago but still ringing very true in Australia today.

I suspect that this ugly business with Amber Sherlock down in Sydney that went bananas this week is just a glimpse of what goes on.

One thing us laymen certainly can take from it is that appearances count for a lot, but what looks beautiful, pure and blond on the outside can hide something different at the centre.

A trio of complementary colours could have saved Ms Sherlock the embarrassment, but unfortunately it seems her sports reporter friend had been too busy working that day to worry about colour co-ordination.

Perhaps someone could suggest to Ms Sherlock that sometimes you've just got to roll with the punches?

Not that I would know, I'm not a TV type and suspect I never will be.

Probably not such a bad thing.

