COMMENT: Free Wi-Fi is not the problem

It's up to parents to watch their children, regardless of whether Orion Lagoon has free Wi-Fi.

CRITICISM of Ipswich City Council that followed this week's announcement of a free Wi-Fi service at Orion Lagoon was a bit rich, to say the least.

I'm not the greatest fan of twiddling away on a phone when I'm out in a public setting - especially one as beautifully set up as Orion Lagoon - because I think people who sit outdoors with their heads buried in a phone or computer look like complete morons.

Personally, I reckon you'd be better off leaving your electronic device at home so that you can embrace the friendly atmosphere, but I acknowledge that not everyone is that way inclined.

Ipswich City Council has gone to the trouble of providing a service that we, the general public, have demanded.

If they'd refused to provide Wi-Fi on the basis of it creating a distraction, they'd probably cop flack for that too.

With or without free Wi-Fi, there are some people are going to get distracted by mobile phones and computers when they should be watching their children.

The problem lies with them, not council.