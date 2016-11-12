COMMENT: Farewell, it was a great honour

AS I look in the inkwell, I see there is just enough left to write one last column before I finally put the pen down on my media career.

I can still remember the day when I walked into my first newsroom fresh out of school and ready to change the world.

Over the years I have written thousands of stories and interviewed prime ministers, sports heroes to murderers.

The journey has been one I would recommend anyone to follow. Yes, the media landscape has changed, but it's still about story telling and most importantly, listening.

As the editor of three APN newspapers over the past decade, I have had the real chance to make a difference to the communities which the papers served.

Just this week a story on the front page of the QT about a $6 million Ipswich Hospital paediatric unit getting mothballed resulted in a backflip the very next day.

That clearly reflects the power and the value of your daily paper.

This paper is here to give you a voice when you can't be heard. We are here to make sure you always get a fair go.

This paper will continue to hold every elected official to account to make sure they are working for you and not just the party they serve.

It has been an honour to have served you as the editor and now I hand the baton on.

Rest assured it will be in good hands. When I see you down the street please say hello.

-Former Editor Peter Chapman