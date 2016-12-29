COMMENT: Easter treats already on the shelves

It's official - Easter now begins the second we stop thinking about Christmas.

Now queue the outrage from those who still take a purist approach to the oldest Christian tradition - the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus.

Woolworths has come under fire after news emerged that some of its Australian stores were selling hot cross buns before the year is even through.

Woolworths at Riverlink doesn't have hot cross buns on their shelves as of yet but will start stocking them from Monday, January 2.

I'm not really sure how sticky buns ever came into the equation, but you know what these business types are like when it comes to cashing in on those traditions we hold dear.

In a matter of days you'll start seeing chocolate eggs gracing the shelves.

The hot cross bun has gone from an Easter gimmick to a tasty treat that transcends the Christian tradition.

Its tastiness has given it a new life of its own - like the Jesus of bakery products.

The fact that Easter is still more than three months away is of little relevance when there is money to be made.

Alas, being partial to the odd premature hot cross bun myself, I can't complain.