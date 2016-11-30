COMMENT: Do we have nothing to fear from drones?

DRONES ARE COMING: I don't have anything to hide, but council's plan still creeps me out.

WE'RE living in the future.

We exist in a world where we can buy anything we want at the click of a button, drones are flying above our heads and we can get in and out of a supermarket without any human contact whatsoever.

But is this a good or a bad thing?

Our front page story on Paul Pisasale's latest idea of getting Safe City drones to patrol Ipswich streets has a familiar ring to it.

Time and time again we hear the same rhetoric of "if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear" when it comes to potential invasions of our privacy.

I'm no conspiracy theorist but I worry about whether drones will make us feel safer or if they'll simply put the people of Ipswich on edge.

I can't imagine feeling warm and fuzzy when I hear a surveillance drone buzzing overhead, no matter what I was doing

Safe City has and will continue to help police catch criminals, but I wonder if the benefits that a flying drone would bring will outweigh the potential threat to privacy.

We've heard what the mayor has to say, now I'm keen to hear what the people of Ipswich think.