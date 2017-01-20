COMMENT: Cyber criminals prey on easy targets

THE very significant downside of having a world of information at your fingertips is that it opens you up to criminals from all corners of the globe.

By now, most people would have received at least one of those emails from someone in a far-off country, claiming to be your long lost relative, urging you to send money now so they can get home.

If you run a business, or work for a newspaper, chances are you've dealt with a pretty consistent flow of email scams over the years.

Of the three email addresses that I check daily, I will receive two or three emails a day claiming to be from a major bank, urging me to log in to my account through a fake link that the scammers have provided.

More recently, we've been hit with a scam email that claims you have been fined for some kind of driving offence.

We've heard that quite a lot of people up and down the Queensland east coast have received something similar.

It's a shame to know there are people out there looking to take advantage of the vulnerable people in our society.

The best we can do is look out for those who are susceptible to this type of crime.