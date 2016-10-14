OPINION: CMC concert move proves a record hit

WHEN CMC Rocks decided to uplift their three-day concert event from the Hunter Valley to Ipswich many said it was a move that would prove the death knell of the event.

Paul Pisasale and his entrepreneurial team at the council has negotiated with the organisers to give the Willowbank precinct a go.

The first year exceeded expectations, but there was a still a query over whether Ipswich was the right venue.

Then last year the question was answered once and for all with every ticket in the place getting snapped up months before the first act walked onto the stage.

Despite a rainy Saturday and some complaints about facilities from the campers, CMC Rocks 2016 was classed a great success.

But as we all know one swallow doesn't a summer make.

So organisers were keenly watching how ticket sales went when pre-sale opportunities were listed on Monday. They didn't need to be concerned. Fans swamped the box office and in 360 seconds every ticket was gone and every camping space booked.

It seems CMC and Ipswich is a marriage made in country music heaven.