COMMENT: Changing of the QT guard

TODAY'S newspaper marks something of a transition for the QT.

Knowing how much our reader's loathe a self-indulgent editorial, I will keep this as general as possible.

You may have noticed that since the departure of our former editor Peter Chapman, I have been doing my best to keep the old cogs turning over as smoothly as one can at a daily newspaper.

Over roughly 12 weeks I have had the pleasure of filling in as the leader of what is a very efficient and talented team of journalists.

More is being asked of newspaper journos all the time, with online writing and video publishing now the daily norm.

All I can say after a couple of months in charge is that it is crystal clear to me that the editorial team works extremely hard and is passionate about Ipswich.

As of Monday, our new editor, Shannon Newley, will take up the big chair as I return to the deputy role.

Without stealing her thunder, I would like to say that Shannon is extremely enthusiastic about being in charge here at the QT.

With an extra hand on deck and the benefit of Shannon's direction, I can only hope that bigger and better things will be achieved here in 2017.