Opinion

COMMENT: Can parents take charge of basics?

Andrew Korner
| 13th Jan 2017 9:05 AM
Swimming lessons can be expensive and out of reach for some families.
Swimming lessons can be expensive and out of reach for some families.

SEVERAL recent tragedies serve as a sobering reminder that you can't turn your back on a young child for even a few seconds when there is water around.

The argument from Somerset councillor Sean Choat - that parents should be teaching their children to swim - is hard to counter.

Most people would agree that parents should teach their children to swim from a young age, as there is no harm in doing it and it could save the child's life one day.

The only question is how?

Swimming lessons are expensive for one child - throw two or three into the mix and the average Ipswich family will be struggling to feed themselves.

So do we go down the road of subsidising paid swimming lessons, or is there another way?

If the risk of child drowning is so significant, why isn't there some way parents can be educated on the best way to teach their own children to swim?

We're not talking about turning your little Johnny into the next Kieren Perkins here, just the bare essentials required for a child to get themselves out of a pickle.

