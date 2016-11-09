COMMENT: Barba's fall a familiar story in rugby league

WHY do we see so many young footballers destroy their lives when they should be on top of the world.

Ben Barba from the Cronulla Sharks is one of the most gifted players in the game and also one of the most troubled.

Rubbed out for 12 weeks before the season even starts he has now tarnished his name forever.

He should be known as the player that helped lift Cronulla to their first ever premiership, instead he will be known as a drug user.

Having spent four years working with the Canberra Raiders I witnessed first hand how elite footballers can easily go off the rails.

Some embrace the responsibility that goes with playing top grade football, others treat it as though they are Thor and nothing or anyone can hurt them.

Like Ben Barba they soon find out that the step between success and ridicule is a slippery one that can catch out all who chance their hand when they do the wrong thing.

Barba took a gamble to snort cocaine and lost heavily.

He has now gone from the giddy highs of a premiership victory to the lows of being tarnished as a drug user in just a few short weeks.

Unfortunately one thing is certain, he won't be the last elite sportsman to get caught.