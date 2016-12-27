COMMENT: Bad story turns into good one

One of the gifts which was returned for Christmas.

IT'S a life of ups and downs writing stories about the goings on of Ipswich.

There certainly are stories that will get you down; like when some lowlife steals someone's parcels off the front lawn just before Christmas.

Not everyone likes to read the negative stories, but we still have a duty to report them all the same.

The reason? Well, take what happened over Christmas for example.

It was after the Queensland Times ran the story of Geoff Gardiner's stolen parcel that the package containing two vintage handbags was returned.

It should be noted also that the general public played a big role, with people sharing footage of the theft on social media.

Regardless, I can only hope that we played a small role in restoring Geoff Gardiner's faith in humanity, while also turning what started out as a negative story into a positive one.

It's not all that often that we feel like we've had a win, but when we do, we like to savour it.