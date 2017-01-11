COMMENT: Anniversary stirs vivid memories

The Moores Pocket community had help from the Gold Coast Suns AFL club players and staff.

THIS time six years ago we were bracing ourselves for a flood, the likes of which this city had not seen since 1974.

Having been equal parts stunned and mortified a day earlier, when the inland tsunami devastated the Lockyer Valley, it soon became clear that Ipswich was set for serious pain and heartache.

We saw the water begin to rise on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 11, but the full extent wasn't clear until the following morning.

I was lucky enough to look out the back window at Booval and see the water pooling up in the old stone quarry in the distance.

Others weren't so lucky. The main thing that sticks in the mind about this flood is the mud, the cockroaches and earthworms around the perimeter.

I remember the sick feeling in my gut as we first drove into North Booval, witnessing all of the ruined furniture, clothes and belongings out on the street - and the smell.

Despite the misery the flood created, what we try to focus on is the way people pulled together in a crisis.

Ipswich showed its true character during one of its darkest times.

Look out for our 2011 flood anniversary coverage in this Saturday's QT.