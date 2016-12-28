COMMENT: 2016, a year of lost music icons

WITH George Michael's untimely death this week all the talk has centred on the high number of rock stars that have left us over the past 12 months.

It is truly depressing when you think back on the great wealth of artistic talent that is no longer with us.

This bad run actually started towards the end of 2015, with the passing of Easybeats frontman Stevie Wright.

Our collective misery was compounded the very next day, with the death of Lemmy from Motorhead.

That double whammy seemed to lay out a sort of red carpet to heaven for some of the all-time greats; David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Jon English, Glenn Frey, Merle Haggard, Sharon Jones, George Martin and Leon Russell.

On Christmas night I sat down for Christmas dinner, to see the bopping blonde head of Status Quo's Rick Parfitt on the news: Dead at 68.

Then George Michael followed.

I'm not one for believing in the supernatural, but perhaps there is some way that the spirits of these lost icons somehow embody today's homogeneous crop of pretenders and inspires them to do something remotely artistic.