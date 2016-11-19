Colour abounds as summer fruits arrive

THERE is an abundance of colour at the Brisbane Produce Market this week as early summer fruits are arriving on the trading floor beside quality vegetables, with some favourites firmly priced.

The most plentiful and best value vegetables include quality asparagus, beetroot, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, eggplant, leeks, Asian vegetables, mushrooms and pumpkin.

Expect to pay firm prices for top quality beans, brussels sprouts, green capsicums, cauliflower, fennel, onions, parsnips, potatoes, snow peas, sweet corn, sweet potatoes and zucchini.

The best silverbeet, small sized squash and red capsicums are very expensive.

When choosing a capsicum, sometimes called a sweet pepper, look for ones that are firm, with glossy, unwrinkled skin. Avoid dull looking capsicum with soft spots or blemishes.

The warmer weather is excellent for salads, with continental cucumbers and eshallots the best buys.

Eshallots are also known as spring onions, scallions and green onions but will wilt easily so cut off the ends and keep them in an airtight container in the fridge.

Expect to pay reasonable prices for lettuce, mixed leaf salad and herbs this week.

Avocados from Western Australia have arrived, with the additional supplies reducing the price of the high demand eastern Australian and New Zealand fruits.

Expect to pay firm prices for tomatoes and lebanese cucumbers.

The best buys in the fruit aisle include bananas, blueberries, limes, valencia oranges, kiwifruit and pawpaw.

Pallets of stonefruit are on offer with peaches and nectarines still firmly priced but improving in taste as the summer approaches.

Some early season cherries are on the shelves and are expensive.

In the berry category, blueberries are cheap, strawberries are of mixed quality and price and raspberries are firmly priced.

Lemons are expensive, while apples, navel oranges, pineapples, grapes, rockmelon and pears will cost more than usual.

Watermelon is of mixed quality and price while mangoes are becoming more plentiful and becoming cheaper.

To try something more tropical, you can look out for new season mangosteens, sometimes known as the "Queen of Tropical Fruits", or sample fresh lychees, which are sweet and delicately flavoured with a texture similar to a grape.