Coles recalls product after allergy scare

Eliza Wheeler
| 21st Sep 2016 10:10 AM Updated: 10:22 AM

SUPERMARKET Coles is recalling Coles Brand Curried Pumpkin and Corn Burgers 250g sold in Coles and Bi-Lo Supermarkets and Coles Online in Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and Tasmania.

 

The product is:

·         Coles Brand Curried Pumpkin and Corn Burgers 250g

·         Best Before date of 02 NOV 2016 and 09 NOV 2016

·         No other date codes are affected                           

 The recall is due to the products containing wheat gluten, without the allergen being declared as present in the food.

 Those who have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product.

 Customers can return the product to any Coles supermarket for a full refund, and any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

 Coles apologised to its customers for "any inconvenience".

 Those seeking further information can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  allergies, coles, editors picks, food recall, produce, shopping

