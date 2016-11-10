38°
Coalminers memorial gets massive boost

Joel Gould
| 10th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
THANKFUL: Ipswich/Rosewood Coal Miners Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans, pictured inspecting the memorial's protoype columns, is delighted by Ipswich City Council's funding commitment.
THANKFUL: Ipswich/Rosewood Coal Miners Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans, pictured inspecting the memorial's protoype columns, is delighted by Ipswich City Council's funding commitment. Rob Williams

SIGNED, sealed and soon to be delivered.

Beres Evans, the hard working chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust, was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude when he was told Ipswich City Council will fund the $70,000 needed to complete stage two of the memorial that will soon adorn Limestone Park.

Stage two- which will see the Rosewood and Ipswich columns erected- will be opened on December 4.

The columns reflect the stratigraphic projection, or 'core', of the makeup of the coalfields and have been designed and constructed by Ipswich business O'Connell Agencies.

Stage two will cost around $250,000 and Mr Evans said fundraising by the Trust and contributions from other organisations had amassed $175,000.

The shortfall of around $70,000 is now no longer an issue after this week's Ipswich City Council general meeting carried a recommendation that council underwrite the outstanding costs associated with the completion of stage two.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully, the chair of council's city management, finance and community engagement committee, and Mayor Paul Pisasale confirmed that would be in the $70,000 vicinity.

Mr Evans said he was delighted at the council's stance but added his organisation would not be resting on its laurels when it came to fund raising.

"That is just so rewarding and takes a huge weight off our minds at the Trust,” he said of the council's decision.

"It is a huge responsibility that we have and we've been raising funds right up until yesterday.

"We will continue to raise funds for the memorial. We haven't stopped.

"The Willis Haenke Foundation gave us a $5000 yesterday and that brings their donations to date to $35,000.

"We just hope we can reduce that shortfall so we don't have to call on the council for the whole lot.”

He said the whole memorial, when finished, would cost in the vicinity of $1.2 million.

A range of organisations have contributed, as previously reported by the QT.

Mr Evans inspected the site yesterday and was delighted with the progress.

"I've just left the site and they have got the formwork in place for the Rosewood column,” he said.

The first pour will be done today.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said coal mining had given so much to the city and the state and it was the least the council could do to guarantee its support.

"I am just amazed that Beres and the committee had kept up the energy to keep this going and I have been determined to ensure this will happen and get the funding it deserves,” he said.

"On the 4th of December it is going to be a reality.

"Not only will we have stages one and two but we will also have a reflection centre where families can come and have a picnic there and think about.

"This memorial will be world class and the community is welcome to come to the opening.”

Cr Tully said the memorial was an opportunity for us to reflect on more than 150 years of coal mining in the Ipswich and West Moreton area.

"We've been a council that has been close to the coalmining industry for a long time and we are highly supportive of what was a magnificent industry in our city for many years,” he said.

"It has been a part of the fabric of the city and it is important that stage two be funded and completed on time.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beres evans coalminers memorial ipswich city council paul pisasale

