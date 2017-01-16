Help special athletes reach their goals

Through the Special Olympics (SO) Western Suburbs basketball program, athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities are able to take to the court and learn the skills needed to play the game.

They also have the opportunity to put their skills into action when they compete against other Special Olympics divisions every six weeks at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Boondall.

The Western Suburbs program is very popular, with approximately 30 young athletes from around Brisbane and Ipswich taking part.

With the program expanding due to the popularity, Gavin De La Cruz, who runs the Special Olympics Western Suburbs program through his own personal business GDC Fitness, is desperately seeking volunteers who could give up their time to coach.

PLAY BALL: Brandon Cheng and Gavin De La Cruz are hoping to recruit new coaches to be part of the Special Olympics Brisbane basketball program. Ashleigh Howarth

"I have unfortunately lost some of my coaches due to other commitments, so I am hoping we can recruit some new people with a passion for basketball," he said.

"You will be running training sessions with the athletes and teaching them how to pass, dribble, shoot and the rules of the game.

"You will also coach them at the six-weekly competitions.

"I give you all the resources you need to coach such as training programs and material, which isn't something you will get anywhere else.

"I also help you get accredited as a coach and also accredit you with first aid training."

Mr De La Cruz is a big name in the basketball industry, as he also runs the Western Magic basketball teams.

His programs are so successful that many players involved in the Special Olympics have even joined mainstream competitions by playing with Magic.

"I run the two programs through GDC Fitness, which is my family business, and my goal for that is to create one big family," he said.

"I often host basketball nights and family nights where people from Special Olympics and Magic come together for a fun night out and everyone gets to know one another."

If you are able to volunteer, contact Gavin at gavin@gdcfitness.com.au.