CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

A NUMBER of Ipswich country music fans have missed out on pre-sale tickets despite attending CMC Rocks festival for years.

The loyalty pre-sale tickets went online at 9am this morning and were sold out by 9.02am.

"Holy smokes. Our pre-sale sold out in absolute record time," a post on the CMC Facebook page said.

"Just remember general public tickets go on sale Monday, 10 October so if today is a sign of what's to come, you'll need to set your alarm."

A number of people who have attended the festival for years missed out and have asked organisers if there was enough 'loyalty' tickets allocated.

Those who missed out today will now have to pay regular price for tickets, sold through Moshtix, which were reduced by $50 for pre-sale customers.

"In all the years I've attended this festival, I have never had a bad word to say about it. No complaints about tickets, artists, travel, dates,camping, prices...until now," Rochelle Brinkworth said.

"What is the point of loyalty tickets for those who commit every year if any Tom or Dick can now sign up and have access? What a joke!"

Cassie Steen agreed, asking how many tickets were available for pre-sale.

"A lot of us were at the point where our credit cards were processing payment, yet we couldn't get our tickets because the allocation was exhausted," she said.

"How does that work if we have already selected our tickets and are at this process? A little disappointed."

CMC Rocks fans have also protested the controversial date change of this year's festival.

In order to secure headline act, The Dixie Chicks, the event was moved back two weeks to March 24-26.

Organisers had already released a 'save the date' announcement, which caused a stir for loyal fans.

The fact that the loyalty pre-sale was open to those who signed up to the CMC newsletter, not just those who had attended the festival previously.

"What a load of c*** that "loyalty" sale was," Nicole Metzroth said on the CMC Facebook page.

"Open it up to everyone by posting how to get the pre-sale event. Loyalty is supposed to be only for those who have been in previous years, not signed up for the newsletter on Sunday morning.

"Also it looks like the sale was started earlier then 9am Queensland time as there are some people who had their tickets before 9am.

"Not happy at all CMC very poorly managed."

Claire Borgstrom agreed.

"Fans who have been going for years have missed out for newbies that could get the code," she said.

"Why should we pay a higher price cause you did not release enough tickets to the right people seriously date change, and now can't get tickets way to make your fans happy."

CMC Rocks has been contacted for comment.