CMC Rocks tickets gone in 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

PROVING the CMC Rocks festival is as popular as ever, fans took just six minutes to snap up the entire allocation of pre-sale tickets.

The festival, celebrating its 10th year in 2017, has shattered previous sales records, with a number of sections already sold out.

After a successful first year, the CMC Rocks festival returns to Ipswich, playing at Willowbank's Queensland Raceway from Friday, March 24 until Sunday, March 26.

Nicole Stringer, head of publicity for promoter Chugg Entertainment, said more than twice as many tickets were sold on the first day of this year's offering than the 2016 event managed.

"Ticket sales this year are far more than any previous year," Ms Stringer said.

The ticket frenzy started when headline act The Dixie Chicks were publicly confirmed, joining other international acts Little Big Town and Kip Moore, as well as top Australian performers Lee Kernaghan and The McClymonts.

Other big name internationals on the bill are North Americans Tyler Farr, Craig Campbell, Charles Esten, Michael Ray, Eric Paslay, Granger Smith and Drew Baldridge, while UK acts The Shires and Ward Thomas are also booked to perform.

Ms Stringer said organisers were thrilled and overwhelmed by the fan response.

Camping tickets were also popular, with all regular passes sold out yesterday, although Ms Stringer said there were still some glamping passes remaining.

Sold Out signs are also in place for the single day Sunday passes, Ms Stringer said, although some weekend passes remain on sale, as well as passes for Friday and Saturday.

"Limited tickets are still available. Head to cmcrocks.com to secure your place before tickets are gone."