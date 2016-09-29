CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

THE Dixie Chicks were unveiled as the international headliners for the CMC Rocks Music festival this morning, but fans are not happy.

In what festival promoter Rob Potts called a coup for the country music festival's milestone 10th anniversary, the reunited all-girl group will return to Australia for the first time in more than 10 years thanks to CMC.

But securing the trio came at a big cost - moving the festival back two weeks to March 24 to 26.

It's this move, which came after organisers had already released a 'save the date' announcement, which has loyal fans up in arms.

The CMC Rocks Facebook page has been inundated with more than 3800 comments, many of which feature complaints about the date change.

Holly Reeve wrote: "What a piss off!! International flights and accommodation booked and now dates changed because of the Dixie chicks."

Sonia Elissa Durning also took to Facebook to complain after already booking return flights from Canada to attend the festival with her family.

She wrote: "I have to say I am extremely, severely disappointed in the date change. after CMC announced save the dates i booked flights home FROM CANADA as i am now living here, to make sure i could once again go with my family. to find this out now, knowing i have spent so much money making sure i could be there; its really just a big kick in the guts."

Festival organisers clearly anticipated some backlash over the date change, with Mr Potts this morning saying it was a difficult but necessary decision.

"It wasn't done lightly and we know some fans will need to rearrange their plans, but there is plenty of time to do that," he said.

The other major gripe appeared to be the expectation from fans the festival would secure a more current country music chart-topper like Luke Bryan.

But not everyone took to Facebook to complain. Some fans were thrilled with the announcement.

Crystal Kooijman wrote: "all my dreams come true, the dixie chicks in Ipswich".

Tonnii-Lee Betts was even more excited, commenting: "Best news I've heard all year!!! Way better option than Florida Georgia Line last year! So freaking excited!!!".

There may still be hope for Luke Bryan fans though. The full CMC Rocks 2017 line-up will be announced next Friday, October 7.