Cloudy, with a possible storm for Ipswich

Despite the thick cloud this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology is not expecting much in the way of rain across the Ipswich region today.

The official forecast was for a partly cloudy day, with a 'medium chance' of showers this afternoon, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon, after a high temperature of 29.

While there may not be a lot of direct sunshine, don't forget the UV alert, it is sitting at 12, which is rated as 'Extreme', so if you are outside, use sunscreen and wear a hat.

The Mt Stapylton weather radar shows virtually no rain cloud within 200 kilometres of Ipswich, but with a thunderstorm predicted for the Lockyer Valley this afternoon, any harsh weather is likely to come from the west, later in the afternoon.

Sunday's prediction is for a 'mostly sunny' day, with a top temperature of 31, after an overnight low of 13, so that sounds like the best day for a barbecue, a visit to the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna, or just soaking up the sun.