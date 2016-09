There is a chance of more showers and storms across Ipswich this morning as the weather system that tore up South Australia moves away.

Significantly weaker by the time it reached south-east Queensland, the weather system dumped a small amount of rainfall on the city yesterday.

By 3pm, Amberley weather station had registered less than 1mm.

The clouds should make way for a sunny afternoon today.

A fine weekend is forecast, with temperatures reaching 30 on Sunday.