Clinton to win 303 plus electoral college votes: Tully

Hillary Clinton is tipped by election expert Cr Paul Tully to be the next US President.

HILLARY Clinton is tipped to win at least 303 electoral college votes and be the next US President says Ipswich election expert Paul Tully.

Cr Tully is a psephologist, or student of elections, and has a remarkable track record of tipping election results at both a state, federal and international level.

Each state in the US has a certain number of electoral college votes allocated to it and when a candidate wins the state they clean up all the votes allocated.

The first to 270 wins and Cr Tully said Democratic Party candidate Ms Clinton would prevail over Republican Donald Trump.

"I believe she will win a minimum of 303 electoral college votes and Florida will be the key with 29 electoral college votes," Cr Tully, who has been following US elections for years, said.

"That will come in early because it is on the east coast.

"If Trump can't win Florida it is pretty well all over.

"There are 538 electoral college votes and Clinton or Trump need to win 270 votes to win.

"It is going to be a long drawn out process because there are four time zones in America and it could go late into the afternoon before there is a clear winner."

The states to watch in the early counting in the east are Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio.

Trump has a show in Ohio but if Clinton wins the other three, based on how she is tipped to perform elsewhere, experts suggest the election is all but over.