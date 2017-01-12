Clean up your yard or pay the price

IF your grass is taller than your knees, it's about to cost you $609 on top of the mower man's bill.

A policy adopted by Somerset Regional Council on Wednesday will see landholders with 28 days to clean up their act or face a fine.

The council's overgrown allotment policy allows a warning letter to be issued and then a compliance letter if action isn't taken in 14 days.

Landholders will have 28 days to get out the mower before the council does it for them and sends them a bill plus a $609 fine.

The council has taken recent action against the owner of a property where excess materials were stored, including car bodies and other objects and removed these items and cleared the property.

The property owner was sent the bill.

"All towns have got people that could keep their yards better and then you get people that just absolutely collect junk and of course when you're living next door to a property like that it's not very nice," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"This policy is (designed) to deter that and put the onus on people to keep their yards clean.

"I think if you're looking at a fine like that I know I'd rather be spending it cleaning up my yard than paying fines. I think when you have a look at the amount of time we've given people to do that, it's adequate.

"I know if I had something like that next to me I'd want to see it cleaned up so hopefully this policy will improve that situation."

The policy works in a similar way as the council's existing policy which deals with landholder's obligations to clean up junk like car bodies.

"You get vermin and health issues and especially with overgrown allotments it only takes someone to throw a match into something like that and you can end up in all sorts of trouble,' Cr Lehmann said.

"A lot of these properties are owned by people who live overseas and interstate and they're probably not keeping an eye on their properties as well as they should. They need to come up with a management plan that does keep their property tidy."