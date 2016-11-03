29°
Sport

Classic showdown in Ipswich pool

David Lems
| 3rd Nov 2016 2:30 PM
Regional swimmers Britney Summerville, Lilli Albion, Aiden Tuihalangingie, Hannah Wheelhouse, Elly Burling and Jilly McFarlane unite to compete in Sunday's City of Ipswich Sprint Classic.
Regional swimmers Britney Summerville, Lilli Albion, Aiden Tuihalangingie, Hannah Wheelhouse, Elly Burling and Jilly McFarlane unite to compete in Sunday's City of Ipswich Sprint Classic. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH $7500 in prizemoney on offer, regional swimmers have plenty to be excited about in Sunday's City of Ipswich Sprint Classic.

However, what has event organisers equally enthusiastic about Ipswich's inaugural event is the 350 competitors from 38 clubs.

That is believed to be the largest attendance at an Ipswich swim meet in many years.

The Sprint Classic at Bundamba Swim Centre is being hosted by the Western Aquatics and CYMS St Edmund's clubs, with major support from Ipswich City Council.

CYMS head coach Stephen Critoph is delighted with the response, which includes swimmers from Brisbane, Darling Downs, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

"We think this is probably the biggest meet ever held in Ipswich,'' he said.

"We're pretty happy about that.

"We really appreciate the support that Council has given us to make this happen and to encourage swimming in Ipswich. And the flow that's going to come from it hopefully will be really good.''

Western Aquatics head coach Heath Ramsay has also played a leading role in developing the partnership that led to the meeting's formation.

Having swum in several Ipswich championships meets at Jim Gardiner pool in the past, Ramsay was confident Sunday's classic would surpass previous competitions in the city.

"Prizemoney-wise, it's definitely the biggest and then participation-wise, I think it would be that as well,'' the Sydney 2000 Olympian said.

"It's very good because we couldn't take any more than 350.

"There's a mixture of little and big clubs.''

A highlight of the meet will be a match race-style battle to be the fastest 50m freestyler. The winner will receive $1250 in prizemoney after a top 16 is ranked from earlier rounds.

Rounds will start at 8.30am, leading into the start of the final 16 showdown at about 10am. The main final is scheduled for 1pm.

"The top 16 will be seeded like a tennis draw,'' Critoph said. "Sixteen swims against one and two swims against 15 and it then becomes a knockout.''

Ramsay expects the match-racing format to be popular.

"I think it's got some people talking or interested,'' he said.

"We've got the normal meet that runs all day but I think that (match racing) will give everyone something to watch and get excited about.''

Other events will be held in all strokes for swimmers from seven years old, covering distances from 50m to 800m.

Critoph said apart from strong Ipswich support, contingents are coming from clubs like St Peter's Western, Dunlop Park and West Brisbane.

Sunday's meet is sanctioned by Swimming Queensland with performances recognised as official qualifying times for the Brisbane and Queensland Short Championships.

It follows a recent successful meeting hosted by the Waterworx club at Springfield, as part of a new Ipswich-driven plan to boost swimming in the region.

Critoph hopes the latest meeting builds more interest in swimming and encourages more youngsters to learn to swim.

"If we can create interest in the sport, then we'll get not only people following an athletics pathway but encouraging people to get their children taught to swim.

"That's so necessary and so vital in our country . . . with Australian backyard pools or rivers and creeks and beaches.''

Major event

The inaugural City of Ipswich Sprint Classic is being staged at Bundamba Swim Centre on Sunday.

The major event is the 50m open freestyle series, where the winner from a number of rounds and finals will receive $1250. The second placegetter earns $400.

Other events will also carry prizemoney.

Competition starts at 8.30am with the major 50m freestyle finals from about noon.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  city of ipswich sprint classic cyms st edmund's heath ramsay ipswich city council ipswich swimming st edmund's college stephen critoph western aquatics swimming club

What d'ya reckon? Is this the 'Queensland' rock?

What d'ya reckon? Is this the 'Queensland' rock?

Ipswich man wants to sell one-tonne stone for $1000

Councillor's dog barked for 90 minutes non-stop

drop07a: Cr Andrew Antoniolli with Delilah at the new Ipswich City Council After Hours Animal Drop Off Pens on Hooper Street.Photo: Rob Williams SE0710WK

Andrew Antoniolli household hit with $243 fine

Pedestrian in serious condition after collision at Moorooka

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a 60-year-old man from Septimus

Paramedics treat patient with head injury

Cyclist hurt in tumble at Amberley

Rider suffers abrasions and arm injury

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Kids embrace national sing-along today.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

FARMING ACREAGE WITH PLENTY OF EXTRAS...

238 Wilsons Plains Road, Harrisville 4307

4 2 3 $1,295,000

Set upon 80 quality acres on the outskirts of Harrisville is this livestock and crop farming property with many of extras to suit everyone. The family home...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

LIFE AT THE TOP!!

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $549,000

SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE ENTERTAINING AREA Situated on the...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

Priced to Sell!!!!

115 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you're looking to make the move and purchase a property in Fernvale or its surrounding area then this classy property should be on the top of your list to view...

1,783m2* Industrial Block - Flood Free

12 Monique Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage ... $330,000 (...

andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage on Edwards street entry off Monique Ct andbull; Established modern...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!