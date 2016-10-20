28°
City names best in business

20th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
IN THE RUNNING: Phuong Nguyen (centre) of Priceline Pharmacy Riverlink has been nominated for Business Person of the Year.
IN THE RUNNING: Phuong Nguyen (centre) of Priceline Pharmacy Riverlink has been nominated for Business Person of the Year. Claudia Baxter

AFTER receiving a record number of nominations, the finalists have been announced for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business Awards for 2016.

Almost 200 nominations were received for the nine categories, which shows that the local business community is not only in great shape, but has a warm respect for each other.

The judges were required to spend significant time assessing each application during the judging process, and the winners will be announced at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry 2016 Ipswich Business Awards which is at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday 5th November.

With nine categories covering all aspects of local business, there is a good mix of nominees this year in the fields of employment, real estate, fitness, recruitment and many more.

Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell said the record number of entries reflects the diversity of business in Ipswich and a big effort by the chamber to be more relevant to the business community.

"Yes, that's a record for the awards, and ordinarily I'd be surprised at that number, but the interest from the community has been overwhelming," Mr Bell said.

"Chamber membership has grown, and as a consequence there is a heightened energy that reflects this.

"For each category there is a different judging criteria and its just one of the challenges when you look at the overwhelming diversity in Ipswich...from a small business run from home to large manufacturing plants.

"I think the categories cover all the types of businesses, and at the end of the day it is all about growing business in Ipswich," Mr Bell said. "There are all kinds of businesses, and we don't want to leave anyone out. I hope the awards reflect that growth, and it's a great pat on the back for the winners and nominees who spend so much time in their business.

"The thing I like about the chamber is reflected in just by going to one of our after five functions, the community is always there to support each other, even between business competitors. The awards are a celebration of that, a great opportunity to recognise where businesses have excelled in Ipswich."

The nominations in each category are:

New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Ipswich City Council

  • Gravity Fitness Academy
  • Morton Academy
  • Remax A1


Customer Service Award - Sponsored by Exact Radiology Clinics

  • HelloWorld Ipswich Mall
  • Jade Financial Group
  • Pterodactyl Helicopters


Tourism/Community Event of the Year Award - Sponsored by Ipswich Turf Club

  • Ipswich Art Awards　
  • Kitsch in the Switch　
  • Willowbank Raceway


Community Involvement Award - Sponsored by Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry

  • Apprenticeships Qld
  • Ipswich Hospice Care Inc
  • Pushpa Bakshi (ACTE Group)


Young Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by TAFE Queensland South West

  • Cameron Williams (Mylestones)
  • Kaitlyn Moore (O'Connell Agencies)
  • Lauren Antonenko (Walk on Wheels)


Business Person of the Year -  Sponsored by Sirromet Wines

  • Brad Bulow (Sammut Bulow)
  • Katrina Johnson (CATS)
  • Phuong Nguyen (Priceline Pharmacy North Ipswich)


Innovation Award - Sponsored by The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science

  • Choices Flooring by Mallets
  • Firestation 101
  • O'Connell Agencies


Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by The Queensland Times

  • Jade Financial Group
  • MJ's Hair & Beauty Barber
  • Pterodactyl Helicopters


Business of the Year - Sponsored by RPQ Pty Ltd

  • Pennywise
  • Recruitment @ Top
  • West Moreton Hospital & Health
