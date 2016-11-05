Circus set up at showgrounds

Lennon Bros Circus have once again circumnavigated the Ipswich City Council's ban and set up at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

They've been followed to the new location by protesters who last month staged a demonstration at Redbank.

This Sunday about 20 people from Animal Liberation Queensland will again protest, from 1pm, the use of lions in the show saying "keeping lions is cages is not OK".

Lennon Bros have previously stated the enclosures the lions live in are bigger than the State Government requirements and the lions are kept comfortable during travel.

The circus will at the showgrounds until Sunday November 20 with two shows each day. Details at lennonbroscircus.com.au.

