Circus operator ignores council ban

The Lennon Brothers Circus has erected their tents at Redbank.

A CIRCUS operator using live animals as part of the show has managed to sneak into the Ipswich region, in spite of a council ban.

The unmistakable bright top of the Lennon Bros Circus tent has appeared on a parcel of land opposite Redbank Plaza.

But the travelling show, featuring lions, monkeys, camels and miniature donkeys, didn't seek council approval before setting up.

That's because it wouldn't have been granted - in 2009 the council banned circuses with exotic animals using council owned land.

Lennon Bros Circus has found a way around that by setting up on state land instead.

Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully, who spearheaded the campaign to introduce the ban, says he's "disappointed" the council was bypassed.

"They should be working with the council to keep circuses with exotic animals out of the city rather than bypassing the council," Cr Tully said.

The circus will be in Redbank until October 4.