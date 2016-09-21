21°
News

Circus operator ignores council ban

Helen Spelitis
| 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM
The Lennon Brothers Circus has erected their tents at Redbank.
The Lennon Brothers Circus has erected their tents at Redbank. Rob Williams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CIRCUS operator using live animals as part of the show has managed to sneak into the Ipswich region, in spite of a council ban.

The unmistakable bright top of the Lennon Bros Circus tent has appeared on a parcel of land opposite Redbank Plaza.

But the travelling show, featuring lions, monkeys, camels and miniature donkeys, didn't seek council approval before setting up.

That's because it wouldn't have been granted - in 2009 the council banned circuses with exotic animals using council owned land.  

Lennon Bros Circus has found a way around that by setting up on state land instead.

Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully, who spearheaded the campaign to introduce the ban, says he's "disappointed" the council was bypassed.

"They should be working with the council to keep circuses with exotic animals out of the city rather than bypassing the council," Cr Tully said.

The circus will be in Redbank until October 4. 

The Lennon Brothers Circus has erected their tents at Redbank.
The Lennon Brothers Circus has erected their tents at Redbank. Rob Williams
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ban, circus, ipswich

Ipswich ambo speaks out on ramping, risks his job

Ipswich ambo speaks out on ramping, risks his job

Lives are being put at risk as paramedics stand waiting in hospital hallways instead of responding to the public's calls for help.

Bats flee Yamanto after council project to rid them

TAKING FLIGHT: Bats have left their roosts in Yamanto after $65000 spent on project.

$65,000 well spent to rid area of flying foxes

Mayor fined by State Govt after share disclosure blunder

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

"It was purely an administrative error"

Deadly truck and car crash case set for later date

The scene of a fatal traffic crash on the corner of Middle Road and Churchbank Weir Rds.

Man charged following death of 61-year-old at Peak Crossing

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Aaron find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - ... $350,000 + GST

andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses andbull; Concrete Panel construction built...

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* andbull; Concrete tilt Panel...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom- 15m2*, Upstairs...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $509,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

5 BED FAMILY HOME &amp; 3 LIVING AREAS

5 Casement Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 5 2 2 $379,000

A spacious 5 bed family home is on offer here, built 2009, located in a quiet cul-de-sac on level 568M2 allotment and only minutes away from schools, parks...

&quot;PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL SETTING; IMPECCABLE PRESENTATION;

22a Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers over...

Designed specifically for the size of the block this striking federation 5 bedroom brick and colourbond home is located on a large 3,239m2 block in Brassall. This...

LARGE 941m2 BLOCK WITH SIDE ACCESS

25 Griffin Crescent, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This property has so much potential, there is an additional single driveway with access to the back yard and there is plenty of room for a large shed and his toys.

GREAT LOCATION GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

7/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

This spacious one bedroom self-contained unit in Tully Lodge is positioned at the front of the complex with a large easement / nature strip between the property...

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction