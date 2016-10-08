Christmas is coming early for Ipswich

PROVING there are no Grinches on Ipswich City Council, the list of Christmas activities being supported was released yesterday.

In all, 27 groups will receive funds for events, ensuring community Christmas traditions remain alive.

Councillor Charlie Pisasale, head of the Arts and Social Development Committee, congratulated the groups on their community-mindedness.

"This program provides funding for Christmas-themed projects and events that enhance the community life and well-being of Ipswich residents,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and as a council we're proud to give back and support the groups that support our community.”

Many of the events have a long history, including the annual Rosewood Christmas Carnival.

Run by the Rosewood Lions Club, the carnival sees John St closed for the afternoon and evening, with community groups providing food and entertainment for the evening.

The finishing touch to the event is the arrival of Santa on his shiny red sled, courtesy of the Rosewood Auxiliary Fire Brigade.

Another group to receive funding was the Marburg Show Society, with support for its Christmas Carnival, a fixture at the Marburg Showgrounds each year.

Church groups also did well in the announcement, with the Salvation Army, Pine Mountain and District Progress Association, Raceview Congregational Fellowship, Riverview Neighbourhood House Association, Churchill Baptist Church and Greater Springfield Combined Churches among the groups funded for community Christmas Carol events.