Christmas Eve offenders steal presents and lunch

IT WAS the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring - except for offenders who spoiled a Brassall family's Christmas morning.

Tabetha Woodward-Xenides and her three children left their home at 11pm on Christmas Eve to attend Midnight Mass and returned less than three hours later to find their gifts and lunch stolen.

"They had set themselves up for a nice Christmas," she said.

She said the offenders smashed their way through the kitchen window and ransacked the living room before letting themselves out with the childrens' school bags full of stolen items.

Assyria and Phoenicia Woodward Xenides on Christmas morning. File

Ms Woodward-Xenides said a pile of gifts was taken from under the tree, iPads, a computer and a Play Station.

She said the offenders also helped themselves to the fridge and took alcohol, ham and salami that was destined for Christmas lunch.

Ms Woodward-Xenides said the incident had spoiled Christmas and made her children anxious.

"The kids feel better knowing the police came out really quickly but they are absolutely devastated," she said.

"There are a awful lot of break-ins in Brassall at the moment.

"We don't feel safe and we're going to move. Every time you walk in the house you're going to wonder if someone is watching you, it's horrible.

"Once Christmas is gone and they haven't got them to open, noting is going to replace them.

"Whether they're two or 10, it's still a magical time for them, but when the presents are not there that morning, nothing will make that better."

She said the family celebrated the day by opening what was left of the presents and spending time with friends.

"Don't take it from the kids, that's a really low life thing to do," Ms Woodward-Xenides said.

"We opened what was left and celebrated with some friends - the kids didn't want to be in the house, it hit them a lot more.

"The one good thing is friends you can rely on."

A Queensland Police spokesperson said investigations into the incident were continuing and charges were yet to be laid.