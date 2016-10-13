WATCH: Christmas celebrations begin in Ipswich

MRS Claus takes a back seat all too often for Christine Regan's liking.

The business owner has celebrated Santa's spouse with her new store, Mrs Claus & Santa.

"She does all the work, she organises everything and Santa's name always comes first," Ms Regan joked.

"I've always loved Christmas and felt like there wasn't a place for people to get really stylish decorations in Ipswich."

Christine Regan and Amanda Warburton from Mrs Claus and Santa in the Ipswich Mall. Rob Williams

Her store, located near the rotunda in Ipswich Mall, opened on Saturday and has been spreading holiday cheer with creative window displays and Christmas ornaments.

"A lot of people have said the store reminds them of a traditional European Christmas market," Ms Regan said.

"We have had a lot of people coming to have a look at our window displays, which we'll change regularly as Christmas approaches.

"Avid people will start buying lights this month. We have already had a few people come in."

Ms Regan said she planned to stay in the mall well after Christmas, which is just 10 weeks away, and would change the shop to cater for all kinds of holidays throughout the year.

"We were with the RAAF for years so we know the changes Ipswich has gone through," she said.

"We plan on catering for other themed events during the year like Easter, Halloween and St Patrick's Day as well.

"We felt like now was the right time to open in the mall."

Over the next three years Ms Regan, who operates the store with the help of her three children, said she would like to see all of the CBD stores host a Christmas market in the mall.

Mrs Claus & Santa is open Monday-Friday from 9.30am-4pm and Saturday from 9.30am-1pm.