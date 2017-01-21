Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

THERE'S something about the late Mark "Chopper” Read that we all love, and that was his ability to tell things like they really are.

Comedian Heath Franklin is reprising his most famous character Chopper when he brings his new show, Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan to Ipswich on Saturday, February 4 at the Racehorse Hotel.

Best known not only as Chopper but the star of The Ronnie Johns Half Hour TV show that ran in the noughties, Franklin says that this show features some of the best material he's written, and after 10 years of playing the character, he can't wait to put on that famous moustache and get audiences laughing.

"Some things I can get away with as Chopper on stage that I can't normally as myself,” Franklin said.

"To a certain extent the world is embracing the Donald Trump kind of people, and hopefully there's no real similarities between Chopper and Trump....actually, I don't know, maybe there are.

"I think people are tired of so much politeness in the world about everything, and Chopper is the great antidote to that.

"It's good to have someone come along and tell everyone to get stuffed.”

Even though Mark "Chopper” Read died in 2013, Franklin's most popular character is still in big demand around the country, and Franklin has become a dab hand at drawing the tattoos on his arms each night and still doesn't know what exactly it is about Chopper that appeals to people.

"I have to admit doing shows in Queensland means the ink comes off via perspiration which makes life easier, and that's never the case in Tassie,” he said.

"I've gotten better at drawing the tattoos over the years.

"I'm not sure what it is about Chopper to be honest. He's just a great character to access and express a lot of my opinions.

"In some way I think there's lots of 35-year-old comedians out there who are very good, and my point of difference is the Chopper character.

"It allows me to be really silly or deadly serious.

"We used to have the tall poppy syndrome in Australia where we used to say 'look at that idiot', but now we take the attitude that these people have earned that success.

"I read somewhere that the Kardashians have done 12 seasons of their show, and I thought 'Oh my God'.

"I'm a bit worried in Australia we are getting to the point where we have this blind reverence to people who are either rich or powerful and haven't earnt it.

"One of the themes of this Anzakistan tour is Australia.

"We like to think we are this laid-back nation, but we're not.

"Australians have confused their ability to laugh at themselves with the ability to laugh at everyone else.

"We're all sensitive and uptight about everything.”

Get along to the Racehorse on February 4 and see for yourself what Chopper has to say about Ipswich.

"If you've been to a Chopper show before I feel it has some of the best material I've written in this show, and if you haven't been before you're guaranteed a laugh, so come along and find out,” Franklin said.

"At the very least you'll be able to storm out in a huff feeling self-righteous.”