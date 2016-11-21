Chopper called after man injured in highway smash

THE Rescue 500 chopper has been called to airlift a seriously injured man from a crash on the Warrego Hwy this afternoon.
A truck and car collided on the east-bound lanes near the intersection of Villis Rd at College View, just outside of Gatton, about 2.30pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service says one patient is seriously injured and will be airlifted to hospital.
Warrego Hwy at College View will be closed shortly due to a serious traffic crash. No diversions at this stage, delays expected. #qldtraffic— QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) November 21, 2016