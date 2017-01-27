Chook farmer's plan to create Brisbane Valley jobs

A BRISBANE Valley poultry farmer has submitted plans to transform a 1100-hectare cattle property into a poultry and game bird production hub with educational and tourism facilities.

As part of the ambitious Brisbane Valley Protein vision, businessman Duncan Brown has submitted a development application for the picturesque Coominya property.

The plans include poultry and game bird processing facilities, poultry and cattle farms, function centre and restaurant, visitor cabins and campgrounds.

Mr Brown's vision is for the paddock to plate farming operation to double not only as a tourist attraction, but also a place where students from Brisbane Valley schools can learn the skills required to gain employment in what is a lucrative industry.

"We have felt the effects of high youth unemployment in this area," Mr Brown said.

"You can't grow crops here like you can in the Lockyer Valley, but you can produce cost-effective protein.

"I'm actually very excited about the opportunities that exist with the Asian market. Globally, protein production is predicted to increase by 20% over the next 50 years."

A map of what the precinct would look like if approved. Claudia Baxter

Mr Brown's business plan is to be a leader in Queensland in servicing the dining tables of a hungrier and wealthier Asian middle class.

He says the venture has the potential to create 200 full-time jobs, not to mention the opportunities for young people, who he says could start doing work experience on the farm within the next few months.

Stage 1 of the development application seeks to build eight poultry sheds and a 'hatch to dispatch' quail farming operation to RSPCA standards.

This would include nine quail sheds and a quail processing plant with the capacity to process 10,000 birds per week.

The poultry farms will be positioned to reduce odour spreading to neighbouring properties.

Mr Brown has joined forces with South African investor Safika Holdings in the project.

Brisbane Valley Protein will seek preliminary approval for its overall master plan from the State Government, subsequent to the Stage 1 development application.