Chipping in for common good

HELPING HAND: At least charity organisations can rely on service clubs such as the Ipswich Lions Club to help in worthwhile projects. Lions president Paul Whear and secretary Bob McGreevy presented Ipswich Central State School captains Bree-Anna Chain and Mitchell Fox with brand new books donated as part of the Lions Reading Action Program.

ONE of the greatest challenges community organisations face is how to raise enough money to ensure they can conduct their activities effectively.

This challenge is not restricted to charitable organisations. It is an issue all groups face regardless of whether they are a sporting club, a social club, a service club or a charity.

Charities and service clubs struggle for funds because there are so many different organisations and so many worthwhile causes all seeking funding from the same source.

The community in general only has so much that it can provide. If you are like me, you tend to choose a couple of charities to donate to, volunteer your time with others and say no to the rest.

Service clubs such as Lions, Rotary, the RSL, Zonta International and Legacy, to name just a few, all work tirelessly on fundraising activities to raise the money to provide services to our community.

I understand from a number of sources that fundraising activities that were once a good money earner are currently dwindling.

Legacy Ipswich's Leah Engler and vice-president Heather Dainer don their hats for the annual race day. JoJo Newby

Organisations have had to invest in up-to-date computers and programs, set up social media sites and develop new and inventive ways as a means of getting people to donate.

On the other hand, what I have noticed is that having a sausage on bread at Bunnings is becoming an Australian tradition.

It's a very noble ideal and one that community organisations appreciate.

Given that each of these organisations are run purely by volunteer labour, saving the Australian Tax Payer millions of dollars, you would think there could be a better way to raise funds.

Wouldn't it be good if all the larger businesses were to choose at least one organisation from within the area they operate and help that organisation raise funds?

The community working together for the good of the community.