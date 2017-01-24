34°
News

Childcare shortage hitting Ipswich

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARENTS are facing year-long waiting lists for childcare in some areas of Ipswich as growth outstrips the number of places in centres.

Winston Glades Early Education Centre sits between the two booming areas of Deebing Heights and Yamanto, and has been at capacity for the past two years.

The centre can take about 100 children and the waiting list for a spot is at least nine months.

Even then, director Lisa Harris said she can't guarantee a place.

Ms Harris, who has been working in the industry for 17 years, said demand is particularly strong for babies under two-years.

"It's really picked up, especially in the past two years," Ms Harris said.

"I had a phone call just the other day from a woman who has been waiting for a spot since January last year.

"We do need more childcare centres, but it would also help if more existing centres opened baby rooms.

"Many don't have them because babies are the most expensive to care for and their needs are so high.

"For example we only have eight spots for babies aged 6 weeks to 15 months."

Each month Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale fields at least three complaints and pleas from desperate parents in need of childcare.

He said the council is working closely with developers to encourage more private companies to open childcare centres in the growth areas.

This month Cr Pisasale held meetings with one developer that has proposed a new business centre at Yamanto.

The pitch for Warwick Rd includes a new service station, a fast food restaurant and café, and a child care centre.

Cr Pisasale said his council encouraged the developer to include a childcare centre in the plans, knowing it was one of the issues facing families in the area.

"There are two areas where we are in need; aged care and childcare facilities. I get complaints about the lack of spaces all the time," Cr Pisasale said.

"Families are finding it tough. It used to be that mums stayed at home to take care of children but now women are out in the workforce so the need is growing.

"We need more childcare centres and they need to be affordable."

The State Government has also just called for tenders to re-open the Goodna Community Childcare Centre on Stuart St, although other operators in the area, including Goodstart Early Learning, said there was still space within the existing facilities.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  childcare family ipswich

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

JOHANN Ofner may have been shot in the chest by a blank round, Industry sources say.

Steve Dickson now One Nation leader for Queensland

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Steve Dickson now the Queensland leader of One Nation

LETTER: One Nation sends wrong message

Great Barrier Reef

A vote for Paulinle Hanson is a vote for a return to the dark ages

Boutique fashion adds sparkle to Top of Town

WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.

"It has been so well received, just a great response.”

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

10 things to do this Australia Day

Thirsty Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day.

Competitions for the best mullet, cane toad races, zorbing and more.

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

Sara West

'Two thirds of the movie was filmed in Ipswich'

ANOTHER PROPERTY SOLD BY ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

Views with a Country Lifestyle - 44.33 Hectares

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

Motivated Retiree Ready For the Move!!

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Design tenders called for blue chip Rosewood Library

NEXT STAGE: Design tenders have been called for the new Rosewood Library.

Massive $6.5 million investment bearing fruit

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!