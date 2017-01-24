Childcare shortage hitting Ipswich

PARENTS are facing year-long waiting lists for childcare in some areas of Ipswich as growth outstrips the number of places in centres.

Winston Glades Early Education Centre sits between the two booming areas of Deebing Heights and Yamanto, and has been at capacity for the past two years.

The centre can take about 100 children and the waiting list for a spot is at least nine months.

Even then, director Lisa Harris said she can't guarantee a place.

Ms Harris, who has been working in the industry for 17 years, said demand is particularly strong for babies under two-years.

"It's really picked up, especially in the past two years," Ms Harris said.

"I had a phone call just the other day from a woman who has been waiting for a spot since January last year.

"We do need more childcare centres, but it would also help if more existing centres opened baby rooms.

"Many don't have them because babies are the most expensive to care for and their needs are so high.

"For example we only have eight spots for babies aged 6 weeks to 15 months."

Each month Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale fields at least three complaints and pleas from desperate parents in need of childcare.

He said the council is working closely with developers to encourage more private companies to open childcare centres in the growth areas.

This month Cr Pisasale held meetings with one developer that has proposed a new business centre at Yamanto.

The pitch for Warwick Rd includes a new service station, a fast food restaurant and café, and a child care centre.

Cr Pisasale said his council encouraged the developer to include a childcare centre in the plans, knowing it was one of the issues facing families in the area.

"There are two areas where we are in need; aged care and childcare facilities. I get complaints about the lack of spaces all the time," Cr Pisasale said.

"Families are finding it tough. It used to be that mums stayed at home to take care of children but now women are out in the workforce so the need is growing.

"We need more childcare centres and they need to be affordable."

The State Government has also just called for tenders to re-open the Goodna Community Childcare Centre on Stuart St, although other operators in the area, including Goodstart Early Learning, said there was still space within the existing facilities.