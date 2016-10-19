Child rape accused in Ipswich court

An Ipswich District Court trial of a man accused of raping his daughter continued into its fourth day yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and indecent treatment of a child under 16 of lineal descent in day one of a trial on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Goldie said the offending happened between 2000 and 2012 when the girl was between seven and 18 years old.

The trial continues.

