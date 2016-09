A child has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Cunningham Hwy this morning.

Police say a vehicle was found smouldering on its roof after crashing into a culvert at Kalbar about 9.40am.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Kelly's Rd.

The driver has not been injured, however a 9-year-old child has been taken to Boonah Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle has been towed from the scene.