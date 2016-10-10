Check out Shardy's inspirational 100km conquest

WHEN Ipswich runner Paul Shard discovered a bulging disc, he never thought he would run 100km and inspire others.

He has.

The Brassall-based athlete nicknamed "Shardy' has made a comeback that would make anyone proud.

He won the recent inaugural Nerang Trail 100km open race by an hour and seven minutes after facing the real possibility of not being able to run competitively again.

The Bradken Industries fitter and turner suffered a debilitating back injury that required surgery due to the incredible pain it generated.

Two years ago, he was stuck in a hospital bed unsure whether he could again walk properly, let alone tackle such an amazing sporting test.

He made a vow to recover and did, deciding a 100km run would provide an even more satisfying conquest than Gold Coast marathons he had run before his major injury setback.

"It was two years since my back operation, and I wanted to set myself a new challenge,'' Shard, 44, said.

"So I entered that event and just wanted to tick that box of actually running a 100 kilometre trail race but I didn't expect to win.

"To win was just amazing.''

Even attempting such an incredible challenge highlighted how much character and determination Shard has.

After four years of back troubles, the significance of his condition only became apparent late in 2013.

"The bulging disc was pushing on the nerve and it just got that bad that I couldn't even walk,'' Shard said.

"I had to stretch for like an hour and a half even to just drive five minutes down the road to work. I put up with it for about six months.''

Surgery followed on July 9, 2014 after cortisone injections "did absolutely nothing''.

In the months that followed, he slowly ventured back into his beloved sport.

"Within three weeks, I started running again and it took me 44 minutes to run 5k,'' he said, having contested Gold Coast marathons in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

"It was just a slow process of trying to get back to where I was.

"It's still two years since the operation and I'm not running as fast as what I wanted to.

"I'm certainly proud of my achievements but I'm just overwhelmed with the support of people on Facebook and blown away by the congratulations.''

Shardy thanked his coach Peter Reeves, triathlete Craig Rule and international marathon runner Craig Smith for their help.

His wife Jenny was also a tower of support through his comeback journey.

The 100km race started at 11am and finished 13 hours, six minutes later for the Ipswich runner some might call a maniac.

After about 60km, the race leader started cramping.

"Just the steepness of the mountain,'' he said. "There's one hill called Heartbreak Hill and you physically can't run it.

"I was determined at that point that I wouldn't get passed. So I dug deep and just kept moving forward as best I could.''

Some salt tablets along the way helped the 76kg runner soldier on through the Nerang National Park.

He also heeded some pre-race nutrition advice to take in 60 grams of carbs every half hour.

"I just kept that going the whole way through even though I was just sick of eating and I think that sort of helped,'' he said.

"I'm just happy I can run again because everyone I spoke to thought I was never going to be able to run again.''

Being a member of Queensland Masters, Shardy likes doing the track circuit and a few 10km events.

He also enjoys junior coaching at Bill Paterson Oval with the Ipswich club.

Two days after his 100km effort, he was back running 16km at Little Athletics training.

"I just hope some of the kids get inspired by what I've done and believe in themselves to be able to achieve any goals that they set their mind to basically,'' he said.

"I might look at doing another trail run as I had a blast out there.''