Cheap import to blame for Goodna fire: Tully

Police and fire investigators traced the source of the blaze to an imported Chinese battery charger and jump starter.

A fire at Goodna on Saturday morning has prompted calls for the federal government to crack down on cheap overseas imports.

The blaze broke out at the former Liberty service station at Brisbane Tce, Goodna just after 4am engulfing the building and destroying a $40,000 car inside.

The owner Lubo Jonic who lives next door was awakened by the smoke and flames.

The building is on the site of the first service station in Goodna and dates back to 1927 when a blacksmith operated there and Brisbane Tce was the main road from Ipswich to Brisbane.

Police and fire investigators were at the scene for six hours and traced the source of the blaze to an imported Chinese battery charger and jump starter which sells on eBay for $219.

Mr Jonic bought the charger in May and had been using it at events around Australia to power up his grandson's sprint car.

Goodna councillor and deputy mayor Paul Tully attended the scene of the fire expressing concerns that there were inadequate controls over foreign imports.

Cr Tully said cheap goods were flooding the Australian market mainly through eBay and other online websites with no proper safety checks in place.

"Australians are buying all sorts of electrical devices in good faith while the federal government puts its head in the sand with no proper checks or warnings."

Cr Tully said the government wanted to impose GST on all imports but was doing nothing to protect consumers from shoddy goods manufactured in China and other Asian countries.

"These battery chargers are a good example of mass-produced inferior quality imports which are dominating the Australian market.

"A fire is bad enough but some innocent person will die if the federal government doesn't step in and ensure that all goods are stopped at the Australian border for proper safety checks."

Cr Tully said Mr Jonic's rights to rebuild the service station were protected under Queensland town planning legislation.