QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

19th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
ANYWHERE, ANYTIME: Police will catch anyone silly enough to drink and drive, but there are still plenty of them in Ipswich.
ANYWHERE, ANYTIME: Police will catch anyone silly enough to drink and drive, but there are still plenty of them in Ipswich. Inga Williams

CHE Ross Thiele pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on March 3 at Coalfalls.

The court heard Siczek registered a positive result to a drug.

He was fined $100 and disqualified from driving for three months.

PETER Andrew Adam pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Carole Park on August 31.

The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Adam received a two month restricted licence and was fined $150.

ROBERT Allan James Fraser pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two counts of driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva.

He was caught with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at Yamanto on July 20 and again at West Ipswich on August 3.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month for each offence and fined $500.

NICHOLAS James Munro pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on August 28.

The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Munro received a two month restricted licence and was fined $200.

DONNA Nettleton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Church Hill on August 4.

She tested positive to cannabis and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $500.

AGNIESZKA Radajewski pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at White Rock on August 21.

They were disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

TAELE Toalei pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Tivoli on July 3.

They were over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Toalei was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for five months and fined $600.

DAVID John Tracey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Purga on August 21.

The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Tracey was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

ADAM John Evans pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Flinders View on February 26.

He tested positive to methamphetamine.

Evans was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.

MICHAEL John Kirley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on January 1, 2014.

The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Kirley was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $600.

PAUL Johann Karl Maierhofer pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Willowbank on June 18.

The court heard he held a restricted licence and was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for five months and fined $600.

BRENDAN Wayne Peacock pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Chuwar on May 14.

Peacock was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $3000.

ANTHONY John West pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Mutdapilly on June 15.

West was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $500.

RYAN Lewis Bailey pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Eastern Heights on July 31.

He was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Bailey was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $450.

IHAKA Harold Kirkwood pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on August 9.

They were over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Kirkwood was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $500.

MITCHELL Looyen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on August 11.

He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Looyen was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

SYLVIA Lee Wallam pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Collingwood Park on August 19. She was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Wallam was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $250.

ELWYN John Lawton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Springfield Lakes on July 10.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for eight months and fined $850.

MITCH Dylon Siczek pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on May 14 at North Ipswich.

The court heard Siczek registered a positive result to a drug.

He was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Topics:  drink-driving, drug-driving, ipswich crime, name and shame (ipswich)

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

