Charity saves children's lives by going on holiday

HOSPITAL HELP: Bob Green from the Happy Wanderers with Ipswich Hospital Special Care nurse Lisa Lander and patient Khaze Whitwam.

BABIES born in the Ipswich Hospital will soon benefit from an additional $8500 worth of equipment.

The Happy Wanderers are preparing to set off on their annual fundraising trip and already ticket sales have been enough to buy the two machines; a Maxtec Low Flow Bender and portable monitor; both will make caring for premature babies in the Special Care Nursery easier.

For years Bob Green and his team have been raising cash while offering retirees the chance to take a safe 21-day bus tour.

Each ticket sale means more money to help sick children.

Mr Green, who was told he had four weeks to live four years ago, does everything he can to help children.

"Years ago the hospital saved my eldest daughter,” Mr Green said.

"She had meningitis and they saved her. We are so grateful.”

This is the 17th year the bus trip has been taking Ipswich locals to see the sights.

The trip leaves on May 10 and returns on May 29.

If you're interested, call Bob on 32811296 or Jason on 0439014239.